✈️💥More strikes on the bridge in Kherson today, after heavy damage done yesterday

EU 'chat control' could force mass scanning of private messages by October

The EU is pushing a controversial "Chat Control" bill that would mandate mass scanning of private chats — including encrypted messages on WhatsApp, Signal, and other secure platforms. Here’s what you need to know:

🔍 Key details

➡️Targets encrypted chats: Despite privacy concerns, the bill would force apps to scan for CSAM (child abuse material), even in end-to-end encrypted messages

➡️Denmark leading the push: The Danish EU presidency aims for a final vote by October 14, 2025 — but many countries are still undecided

➡️Previous attempts failed: Poland, Belgium, and others tried softer versions, but critics warn this draft is even more extreme

⚠️ Why this matters

🔴 Encryption at risk: Scanning encrypted chats weakens privacy for everyone — opening doors to mass surveillance

🔴 Slippery slope: The EU’s ProtectEU strategy (revealed June 2025) also seeks law enforcement access to encrypted data by 2030

🔴 Germany’s role unclear: As a key opponent before, its new government hasn’t taken a stance — could be the deciding factor

🤔 What’s next?

👉 Final negotiations are underway — Denmark needs to convince skeptical EU members

👉 Tech companies & privacy advocates strongly oppose it, warning of unprecedented surveillance

Your private chats could soon be under EU scrutiny 🔍