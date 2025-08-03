✈️💥More strikes on the bridge in Kherson today, after heavy damage done yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️💥More strikes on the bridge in Kherson today.
Cynthia... there are 2 videos of damage done posted here yesterday, finishing off the bridge today.
Adding:
EU 'chat control' could force mass scanning of private messages by October
The EU is pushing a controversial "Chat Control" bill that would mandate mass scanning of private chats — including encrypted messages on WhatsApp, Signal, and other secure platforms. Here’s what you need to know:
🔍 Key details
➡️Targets encrypted chats: Despite privacy concerns, the bill would force apps to scan for CSAM (child abuse material), even in end-to-end encrypted messages
➡️Denmark leading the push: The Danish EU presidency aims for a final vote by October 14, 2025 — but many countries are still undecided
➡️Previous attempts failed: Poland, Belgium, and others tried softer versions, but critics warn this draft is even more extreme
⚠️ Why this matters
🔴 Encryption at risk: Scanning encrypted chats weakens privacy for everyone — opening doors to mass surveillance
🔴 Slippery slope: The EU’s ProtectEU strategy (revealed June 2025) also seeks law enforcement access to encrypted data by 2030
🔴 Germany’s role unclear: As a key opponent before, its new government hasn’t taken a stance — could be the deciding factor
🤔 What’s next?
👉 Final negotiations are underway — Denmark needs to convince skeptical EU members
👉 Tech companies & privacy advocates strongly oppose it, warning of unprecedented surveillance
Your private chats could soon be under EU scrutiny 🔍