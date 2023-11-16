Russian Strategic Aircrafts make Scheduled Flights over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian & Black Seas - Refuel during 13 Hour Flight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strategic aircraft make scheduled flights over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian, and Black seas
▫️ Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were involved in the event. The longest sortie lasted more than 13 hours.
▫️ Su-30SM and MiG-31 fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Northern Fleet escorted the strategic bombers.
💬 ‘All flights were carried out in strict compliance with international rules on the use of airspace,’ Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, Commander of Long-Range Aviation, said.
💬 ‘Strategic aircraft regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black, and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean,’ he stressed.