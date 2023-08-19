X22 REPORT Ep 3143b - It Must Be Done Right & According To The Rule Of Law, No Mistakes, Election Interference

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3143b - August 18, 2023
It Must Be Done Right & According To The Rule Of Law, No Mistakes, Election Interference
The [DS] is on track to prove that they cheated in the election. All the charges they are bringing against Trump are the charges he is going to use against them. To prove that the [DS] over through the US Gov and the duly elected President it must be proven. This is why Trump monitored the election since 2018, he has now established a pattern and multiple agencies and the military caught the [DS] in the act, treason, sedition and election interference.
