⚡️South Korean President Arrested: yesterday, Investigators gained access to the South Korean president's residence using ladders, according to Yonhap News Agency
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
48 views • 8 months ago

Yesterday, 14th, Investigators gained access to the South Korean president's residence using ladders, according to Yonhap News Agency. 

 According to South Korea's MBC News, investigators from the Public Prosecution Office are now attempting to use ladders to enter the presidential compound in order to serve the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Seok-yeol. 

Yoon supporters, attempting to prevent his arrest, are once again waving American flags and holding signs in English, as usual. 

According to Yonhap, the police managed to breach the third security line of the presidential palace in Seoul. 

The police have arrested Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy head of security, for obstructing the arrest of Yoon. 

 A motorcade, presumably belonging to Yoon Suk-yeol, was seen departing the presidential residence.
It is believed that the impeached president is on his way to the Public Prosecution Office.
Yonhap reports that The Public Prosecution Service attempts to arrest President Yoon on charges of "leading a rebellion." 

FINALLY! Public Prosecution Service arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges of leading a rebellion and other offenses.
It is the first time in constitutional history of South Korea that a sitting president has been arrested by a law enforcement agency. 

Yoon: "I do not recognize the Public Prosecution Service's investigation... it [going to the Prosecutor's Office] was to prevent a bloody incident." 

Arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the Public Prosecution Service.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
