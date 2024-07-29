Things are heating up in Caracas - Shooting is Reported

adding:

The whole world is watching as CIA tries to overthrow another government, this time with big help from Elon Musk.

They even posted a video showing "Maduro's people stealing ballot boxes"

Except it was an old video of a random robbery, and they were stealing air condition units. 🤷‍♂️

Adding this from Wikileaks X/tweet:

"Venezuela’s right-wing opposition and US media outlets claim there was fraud in the July 28 election based on an exit poll done by US government-linked firm Edison Research, which works with CIA-linked US state propaganda organs and was active in Ukraine, Georgia, and Iraq."

https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1818050919407223180