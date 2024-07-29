© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things are heating up in Caracas - Shooting is Reported
adding:
The whole world is watching as CIA tries to overthrow another government, this time with big help from Elon Musk.
They even posted a video showing "Maduro's people stealing ballot boxes"
Except it was an old video of a random robbery, and they were stealing air condition units. 🤷♂️
Adding this from Wikileaks X/tweet:
"Venezuela’s right-wing opposition and US media outlets claim there was fraud in the July 28 election based on an exit poll done by US government-linked firm Edison Research, which works with CIA-linked US state propaganda organs and was active in Ukraine, Georgia, and Iraq."