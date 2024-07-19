Culture War | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT PROPHECY by Brandon Biggs on March 14th 2024 FULFILLED - “Flew by His Ear And it Came so Close to His Head” | Dr. Stella Immanuel

Moms on a Mission welcomes back the amazing Dr. Stella Immanuel as she helps break down the Brandon Biggs prophecy from four months ago when he prophecies about the assassination attempt on President Trump‘s life and even specifies that a bullet would go by his ear! Dr. Stella encourages us that once a prophecy is fulfilled, we can expect the other ones to be fulfilled as well. She breaks down how the Bird Flu is potentially going to be used to affect the election in November and exposes the fact that there will actually be a Bird Flu conference in October. More info here: https://internationalavianinfluenzasummit.uada.edu/

She concludes with giving us specific ways we can be prepared physically and how we can build up a strong immune system by stocking up on antibiotics and to start taking various supplements. Head over to https://drstellamd.com/ to get prepared and use the code mission for a discount off everything you ever order. Find her book “Let America Live” on her website, too. Dr. Stella says, “Be prepared!” Follow Dr. Stella on X:

https://x.com/stella_immanuel?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.





