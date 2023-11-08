Max Blumenthal asked a State Dept Rep, why US authorities accused Russia of Genocide, while NOT SAYING same about Israel - IDF Killed More Civilians in a Month than Died in Ukraine

Part of the West series "This is different you don't understand"

Journalist Max Blumenthal asked a State Department representative, why the US authorities accused Russia of genocide, while they are not rushing to such conclusions with Israel, although the Israeli army killed more civilians in a month than died in Ukraine in two years.

The answer that Vedant Patel that gave is simple: "To make such a comparison is incredibly inappropriate."

Adding:

Ministry of Health in Gaza:

10,569 martyrs since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women.

We received 2,550 reports of missing persons, including 1,350 children still under the rubble.