Surviving Brutality

The Zionist occupation forces assaulted Palestinian Mohammad Al-Froukh while he was returning from a trip at the Allenby Bridge. He was brutally beaten and detained for nine hours, sustaining fractures and bruises.
Interview: Mohammad Al-Froukh, Palestinian Citizen
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 15/03/2025
