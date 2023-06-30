© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kue5ed209
6/29/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: The infiltration and corruption of government officials by the CCP are not just in the US but also in Taiwan. Jason Robertson: We delineate between China and the CCP. Most Chinese people are God-fearing and freedom-loving, but it's the corrupt Chinese Communist Party that is infiltrating different things.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共的渗透和对政府官员的腐败不仅仅是在美国，还有在台湾！杰森·罗伯逊：我们区分中国和中共，大多中国人敬畏上天、热爱自由，是腐败的中共在搞各种渗透。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平