Elon Musk calls on Trump to cancel mutual tariffs to Zero - The Washington Post writes

Elon Musk calls on Trump to cancel mutual tariffs, The Washington Post writes.

"The dispute between the president and one of his most powerful advisers comes just weeks before Musk, the world's richest man, is expected to leave his post in the administration," WP writes.

According to the publication, Musk's entourage is also calling on him to influence Trump's tariff policy.

And Musk is already making public statements. Over the weekend, the entrepreneur lashed out at the administration official who played a key role in crafting the tariffs, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

"Getting a PhD in Economics from Harvard is bad, not good," Musk wrote.

He has also publicly called for "zero tariffs" between the US and Europe to effectively create a "free trade zone."

"I hope that it will be agreed that both Europe and the United States should, in my view, ideally move to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade area between Europe and North America," Musk said.

His brother Kimbal also criticized the tariffs on Monday, calling them "a structural, permanent tax on the American consumer."

Bloomberg writes that the Tesla CEO's fortune has fallen below $300 billion for the first time since November due to tariffs.

Adding:

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced $51 million in cuts from the U.S. African Development Foundation, which included hundreds of thousands of dollars for marketing shea butter and pineapple juice, as well as mango drying facilities.

Where did the money go?

$229,296 was used to market 100% organic shea butter in Burkina Faso.

$246,217 was spent on mango drying facilities in the Ivory Coast.

$239,738 was spent on marketing pineapple juice in Benin.

$99,566 was spent to increase yogurt production in Uganda

$84,059 was spent on a business incubator for spa and wellness entrepreneurs in Nigeria

$50,000 was spent to train farmers how to grow dragon fruit in Senegal

$48,406 was spent on a WhatsApp marketing chatbot in Kenya.



