Relations with Russia need to be normalized

In Germany, entrepreneurs took to the streets because of the poor economic situation in the country. Rallies took place in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Lingen. Those gathered complained about unemployment and economic stagnation.

💬To solve the problem, one of the protesters called for normalizing relations with Russia and overcoming the Ukrainian conflict:

It is necessary to normalize relations with the Russian Federation, overcome this war in Ukraine, this trench between East and West. This is what made us, Germany, strong in recent decades. This partnership must be brought back.