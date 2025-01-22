Question: Why do so many focus on Trump and America in regard to Israel?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-why-do-so-many-focus-trump-and-america-regard-israel

Question: Why do so many focus on President Trump and America in regards to Israel? I am expecting all nations to turn against Israel, but others seem to think America is the answer to Israel’s problems. I have quite a few of your books (Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon) and have been getting your newsletter for many years. I’m not swayed by these kinds of ideas, but I am bewildered at what is being promoted. Building the Third Temple? I know some are working on breeding red heifers, too.





Response:Some may consider America and President Trump to be the answer to Israel’s problems, but Scripture has another view. In Joel 3:2, the prophet writes, “I will also gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat, and will plead with them there for my people and for my heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations, and parted my land [emphasis added].”...





