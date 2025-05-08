BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ancient Scripts - 2nd Baruch Chapter 32
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
106 followers
9 views • 4 months ago

There is such value in the ancient scripts and when I read many of them I wonder if they were removed to set up the rapture doctrine. When we examine them they are full of promises for the day of calamity for Yah's people.


Book One: Tribal Roots

https://amzn.to/3Eywq1r

Book Two: Tribal Heart Cry

 https://amzn.to/420jECh


I am writing Book Three now which is Tribal Synergy and shows the correspondence of the physical human body created by Yahuah and the spiritual body of Yahusha HaMashiach as seen within the tribes of Yahshar'el.


While I am working on my research I have indulged my love of essential oils by using my skills as an Aromatherapist to begin creating blends that reflect the heart, energy, frequency and commission of each of the respective tribes. My website is a work in progress but I do have many of my blends listed for purchase: https://heartofthetribe.org/


I post updates and current events regularly on my telegram channel:

https://t.me/heartofthetribe


And I now have a fellowship telegram channel as well: https://t.me/+Vd81uaq_D4YyOWI5


#torah, #prophet, #propheticmessage, #bible, #baruch, #rapture, #chaos, #remnant, #faith, #bible, #lostbooksofthebible

Keywords
biblefaithprophetremnantlost books of the bible
