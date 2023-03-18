Becoming the False Prophet America The Agent of Satan - Part 3

When it comes to Bible prophecy, people like to focus on the Antichrist and the mark of the beast and try to figure out their identities. But without the false prophet, there is no mark of the beast. Who is the false prophet that is so intimately connected with the beast system?





In this episode the identity of the false prophet in the book of Revelation is explained. Learn why the rise of the false prophet is one of the surest signs of the Antichrist. Matthew Schanche and MacKenzie Drebit reveal the identifying features of the false prophet in this Revelation Bible study.