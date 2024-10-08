RATCHETY ANNE KJP CALLS PETER DOOCY'S QUESTIONS ☭ REGARDING DISASTER FUNDING (((MISINFORMATION)))

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNREAL. Doocy asks KJP why the Biden/Harris admin can send immediate funding to Lebanon without Congress coming back, but can’t do the same for add'l disaster funds to NC.
KJP calls his question “misinformation."
After a testy exchange, she storms out.
Source: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1843374379373306121
Thumbnail: https://ijr.com/doocy-asks-karine-jean-pierre-why-biden-does-not-have-more-to-show-on-inflation-if-it-is-a-top-priority/
https://countylocalnews.com/2024/10/07/unreal-kjp-shuts-down-doocys-question-on-funding-for-lebanon-vs-nc-disaster-relief/
Remember, last month, KJP called Doocy’s question “dangerous,” after he asked when the administration was going to stop calling Trump a “threat” in the wake of two assass*nation attempts.
https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1843377602075185359
Doocy, after KJP AGAIN calls Trump a “threat."
"How many more assass*nation attempts on Trump until the President, Vice President, and you pick a different word other than ‘threat?'"
“Your question is incredibly dangerous."
They’re not going to stop.