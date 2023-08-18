Biden Crime Family Chalkboard The Corruption Charge that Could Take Joe DOWN Ep 297

Glenn Beck





August 17, 2023





Cocaine … shell companies … shady money from foreign oligarchs … cover-ups that go straight to the top of the federal government. It’s not a movie. It’s just another day in the life of the Biden Crime Family that would make Michael Corleone jealous. But despite MULTIPLE federal whistleblowers, FBI documents, testimony from Hunter Biden’s business partner, and even BANK RECORDS that show millions of dollars being exchanged while Joe Biden was vice president, the Justice Department continues to look the other way. Instead, prosecutors go after Donald Trump on RICO charges. But they're missing the REAL "Don" here. You know him as Joe Biden. His family calls him "The Big Guy." And Glenn is tired of waiting: he breaks out the chalkboard to lay out a RICO case that the DOJ can't refuse. Also, he speaks with Michael Franzese, a former capo for New York’s Colombo crime family, who knows a thing or two about facing racketeering charges. He lays out why he believes the evidence against the Bidens would be a “slam dunk” in court. It’s time to build this case so we actually see RESULTS … and it goes directly to the godfather himself.





