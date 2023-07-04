© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kzdy9d38b
0627 Diamond and Silk
Multiple briberies and funds came from associates of the CEFC, which the company linked to the Chinese PLA, People's Liberation Army.
多起賄賂和資金來自與中國人民解放軍有聯繫的華信公司。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese