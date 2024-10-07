BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 14: Sex & Marriage
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 7 months ago

Does God encourage sexual intercourse purely for physical enjoyment? Absolutely! God intended for a husband and wife to enjoy sexual pleasure without shame and reservation. When a man and woman marry, there is a lot of passionate lovemaking that takes place at the beginning of their new life together.

Now, if their relationship is based upon compassion, this means they are emotionally ready to give and receive love when they engage in sexual intercourse. This union between a man and woman is a beautiful thing in God's eyes but few couples enter marriage with the mindset of unconditionally loving and pleasing each other.

The husband is looking for ways in which the wife can make him happy and he is not necessarily thinking about her needs. The wife's mindset is about the same and there is only going to be strife and misery when two selfish people get married and try to revolve a relationship around a physical act.

This is why so many marriages fail today. When a man loves his wife like Christ loves the church and the wife reveres and respects her husband, their sex life will be very satisfying because it stems from the compassion they have for each other.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1535.pdf

RLJ-1535 -- FEBRUARY 14, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
biblesexmarriage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy