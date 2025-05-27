The recent negotiations in Istanbul brought a glimmer of hope as Russia and Ukraine fully implemented their agreement on a large prisoner swap. From May 23 to May 25, the parties exchanged 1000 for 1000 pows.

Even this minor diplomatic progress has been overshadowed by Ukrainian whining. The notorious commander of the Azov Brigade criticized the large-scale prisoner swap, calling it a “mockery” because none of the Nazi Azov fighters were included. He accused Kyiv of failing to prioritize the exchange of Nazi fighters, despite Zelensky’s promises.

The large exchange is set to create a favorable environment for a further settlement of the crisis. However, despite this minor diplomatic breakthrough, the conflict has intensified, with both sides escalating strikes deep into each other’s territories.

Immediately after the end of negotiations, the Ukrainian military began massive drone strikes deep in the Russian rear. Over the past week, Russian air defenses have shot down almost 1,500 Ukrainian drones, most of which targeted the capital Moscow region. Almost 150 drones were destroyed over the past day alone.

he conflict reached a dramatic moment when a helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught in the crossfire during a Ukrainian drone attack on May 20th. Despite the increased intensity of strikes, Putin’s security was maintained, and his visit to Kursk proceeded as planned.

Russia responded to Ukrainian provocations with massive retaliatory strikes, combining various missiles and kamikaze drones. Targets included military infrastructure across Ukraine.

Last night, another combined attack struck the capital Kyiv, with numerous explosions thundering across the city. The large Starokonstantinov military airfield came under a massive attack, with a fuel depot reportedly destroyed. Another military airfield was struck in Ozerne. Strikes were recorded in western Ukrainian regions, not to mention the constant pounding of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air defense struggles continue, with another precious Patriot system destroyed in one of the recent Russian attacks. Even a new batch of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands arriving soon to Ukraine can no longer change the balance of power. Ukrainians have already lost a large number of these expensive aircraft, highlighting their ineffectiveness.

The political fallout from the escalation has been sharp. Zelensky attempted to rally Western support by blaming Russia for the escalation, but his appeals fell on deaf ears as Western leaders again showed reluctance to engage. Meanwhile, Trump continues playing the role of peacekeeper. Criticizing Putin as “crazy” for the attacks, he also turned his ire on Zelensky, accusing him of worsening Ukraine’s situation with his rhetoric. The political standoff reflects the growing fatigue and division over the conflict, even as the violence shows no signs of abating.

