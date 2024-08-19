Decentralize TV interviews Aaron Day on DEFEATING CBDCs, achieving mass human freedom through decentralization

To learn more, visit: https://daylightfreedom.org/





- Crypto with Aaron Day of Daylight Freedom Foundation. (0:20)

- CBDCs and their impact on financial freedom. (1:42)

- Potential use of CBDCs in emergency situations and government policies. (11:48)

- Bitcoin's limitations and potential for manipulation. (16:50)

- Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and their potential impact on the financial system. (25:09)

- Bitcoin's development, funding, and privacy concerns. (30:00)

- Tokenization and alternative currencies, with a focus on Zeno and its open-source project. (34:59)

- Decentralized privacy technology to protect against government surveillance and censorship. (46:42)

- Surveillance, carbon credits, and politics. (49:47)

- Political corruption and the need for individual action. (56:21)

- Decentralized solutions, inflation, and financial collapse. (1:01:33)