Trump Policy Advisor: Israel, Candace/Tucker/Prager Debate, What Comes Next for the Jewish State - Victoria Coates

Victoria Coates

BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Jewish-State-Israel_And-America_Can/dp/164177455X

TWITTER: https://x.com/VictoriaCoates

Victoria Coates serves as the Vice President of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation. Her work focuses on advancing global energy security, countering Chinese influence, expanding the Abraham Accords, and fostering a U.S.-led Middle East strategic alliance. Coates is also the author of David's Sling: A History of Democracy in Ten Works of Art and is a frequent media contributor, with her insights featured in outlets like Bloomberg, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal.

Previously, Coates held senior roles in government, including as Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Energy and Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa on the National Security Council under President Donald J. Trump. She also served as National Security Advisor to Senator Ted Cruz and Director of Research for former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. With academic roots in art history, Coates holds a BA from Trinity College, an MA from Williams College, and a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania, blending her scholarly expertise with a deep commitment to national security and foreign policy.