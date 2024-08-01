TRUMP ☈ 'I WILL KEEP MEN OUT 🥊🤕 OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!'

Truth Social is America's "Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.





RT: https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/112888066089313688President Trump is right.





Sign the petition to demand an end to this insanity NOW: https://bit.ly/4du8CIv





@RealDonaldTrump





Source: https://truthsocial.com/@danielledsouzagill/112888085020332522





Thumbnail: https://www.facebook.com/story.php/?story_fbid=901029211895170&id=100059642974022&_rdr





Boxer previously barred from women’s events wins fight after opponent quits in 46 seconds





Elon Musk, J.K. Rowling, Sen. Marco Rubio and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni all appeared to criticize the inclusion of boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria.





A boxer whose gender identity has recently been questioned won her first fight at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Imane Khelif of Algeria defeated Angela Carini of Italy after Carini quit 46 seconds into the match. Carini stopped the fight after only a few punches were exchanged, avoided shaking Khelif’s hand and then fell to the floor in tears.

Khelif’s participation in Olympic women’s boxing has been scrutinized in recent days after reports resurfaced that she and another boxer, Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan, failed to meet gender eligibility tests at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi last year. At the time, sporting officials alleged that the boxers failed an unspecified test because they had male chromosomes.

Khelif, 25, has always competed as a woman — including during the Tokyo Olympics — and there’s no indication that she identifies as transgender or intersex, the latter referring to people born with reproductive organs that do not fit into a male or female gender binary.





Carini said she ended Thursday’s fight because she felt a “severe pain” in her nose. She added that she is not qualified to decide whether Khelif should have been allowed to compete.





Read the rest at the URL below





https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/imane-khelif-boxing-win-olympics-gender-eligibility-rcna164662