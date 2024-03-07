Marjorie Taylor Greene rages at BBC reporter asking about ‘Jewish space lasers’: ‘Why don’t you f–k off?’

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exploded at a BBC journalist who asked her if she believes in “Jewish space lasers” — telling the reporter to “f–k off.”

The Georgia Republican initially had an amicable exchange with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Super Tuesday — until asked why she and other Trump supporters appear to love conspiracy theories.

“Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories,” Greene shot back.

“We like the truth. We like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America first.”

Before the conservative lawmaker could walk away, Maitlis replied: “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

Her question refers to a now-deleted 2018 Facebook rant in which Greene falsely speculated that Jewish people were to blame when a poorly maintained electrical grid sparked a California wildfire that killed 84 people.

“No,” Greene quickly replied. “Why don’t you talk about Jewish space lasers?

“Why don’t you f–k off? How about that? Thanks.”

