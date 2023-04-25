Then and Now - the Temple of the Kazan Mother of God in Maryinka - there is actually One Pillar left Standing.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Removal of Priest and Destruction of temples is constantly happening by the Ukrainian Regime.
Shots from Maryinka
From the temple of the Kazan Mother of God there was actually one pillar.
The Temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God was consecrated in 2009. It was built on the site of the Kazan Church, which was blown up in 1935.
Here's an article to read - https://spzh.news/en/zashhita-very/73326-chronicles-of-the-destruction-of-uoc-in-western-ukraine