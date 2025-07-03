BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Teenage Taste Test : Canned vs. Powdered Milk
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 2 months ago

🥛 Shelf-stable milk sounds gross, right? I thought so too.

 But I put powdered milk, evaporated milk, and fresh milk to the ultimate test—my teenagers. 😅 Could they tell the difference? Would they actually drink the shelf-stable stuff? Their reactions might just shock you.

 Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌

This taste test is:

 🧪 Fresh milk vs. evaporated vs. powdered

 👨‍👩‍👧 Tested on real teens (aka the pickiest eaters alive)

 🤯 Surprisingly drinkable results

 🏕️ Perfect info for camping, emergencies, or power outages

 💸 Budget-friendly & fridge-free

Here’s what we found:

 🥄 Evaporated milk wins for cereal, Ovaltine, and chocolate milk

 👀 Powdered milk? Not terrible—just “different but still good”

 🚫 No one spit it out (we were ready for drama)

 🧠 Everyone correctly guessed which was which—and still liked the shelf-stable options!

👉 Want more shelf-stable food hacks? Head to LoadedPotato.org for recipes, grocery lists, and our Auto Grocery Calculator to stock your pantry for anything—blackouts, camping trips, or just skipping the store.

 💥 Don’t fear the can. Embrace the pantry life.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#ShelfStableMilk #PowderedMilkTasteTest #EvaporatedMilk #CannedMilkReview #MilkAlternatives #PantryOnlyChallenge #LoadedPotatoOrg #FridgeFreeLiving #EmergencyPreparedness #PrepperPantry #PantryStapleTasteTest #NoFridgeNeeded #CampingFoodIdeas #PowerOutageMeals #TasteTestChallenge #TeenTasteTest #BudgetFriendlyLiving #CannedFoodTasteTest #SurvivalFoodIdeas #FoodStorageTasteTest #ShelfStableDairy #MilkWithoutFridge #PantryMilkChallenge #FoodStorageReview #MilkSubstitutes #DisasterPreparednessMeals #FridgeFreeMilk #PantryExperiments #MilkForPreppers #NoRefrigerationNeeded


Keywords
loadedpotatoorgmilk alternativesbudget friendly mealsemergency food preppantry only mealsfridge free cookingpowdered milk taste testshelf stable milkevaporated milk reviewcanned milk vs fresh milkpantry milk challengeno fridge milk optionsteen taste testcamping milk ideasprepper pantry dairypowdered milk reviewfood storage taste testshelf stable dairysurvival food reviewshelf stable food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy