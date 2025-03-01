Louisiana Nevada the Start or the End 01/03/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan asks a very important question. Is the trouble starting or is it finally coming to an end? Today’s topics include the current car bombings in Louisiana and Nevada, and he touches on Bible Prophecy to see if the Internal Revolution might be starting sooner than later.
00:00 – Intro
02:39 – John Paul Jackson
08:42 – Did the Prophets warn us?
12:54 – Is the Internal Revolution about to Start
21:22 – Jason Meeks
