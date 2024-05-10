BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Xatax (1994, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
14 views • 12 months ago

Xatax is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Pixel Painter Crop. It was released as a shareware.

You start off with your standard weapon and a smart bomb. Smart bombs destroy all enemies on screen and are sometimes left behind by destroyed enemies. There are various items to improve your weapons. You can find an upgrade which makes your main weapons stronger, a satellite which will follow your ship and fire as well, missiles which shoot in a 45 degree angle up and down, extra lives, rapid fire and a shield which protects you against enemy shots for a short time. If get hit by an enemy shot, you loose one of your additional weapon improvements. If you have no improvements left, you loose a life. If you crush into enemies or obstacles, your ship will get destroyed immediately.

Keywords
shootemppixel painters corpshareware game
