Lauren Mayberry - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2015

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop artist, Lauren Mayberry, while on the Vicious Creature Tour. Lauren Mayberry is currently supporting her newest album, Vicious Creature.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 5, 2025
Location - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:33 Front Lounge
02:25 Kitchen
04:03 Bathroom
07:23 Bunks
08:54 Back Lounge
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
