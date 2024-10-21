⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (21 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade, 112th and 113th territorial defence brigades close to Malye Prokhody, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Volchansk, and Artelnoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 3rd Tank Brigade, 14th, 28th, 44th, 60th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade, 116th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov region), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 350 troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Three ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and defeated the units of AFU 24th, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 143rd Infantry Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, and 49th Air Assault Brigade near Serebryanka, Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Minkovka, Stupochki, Predtechino, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 720 troops, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 32nd, 41st, 53rd mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 101st Territorial Defence Brigade, 12th and 15th national guard brigades close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Nikolayevka, Selidovo, Tsukurino, and Kurakhovka (DPR).

Fourteen counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of AFU 23rd, 47th, 100th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 78th Air Assault Regiments, 49th and 425th assault battalions, and 37th Marine Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 430 troops, two pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M1117 armoured personnel carrier, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Vostok GOFs' units took more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd Mechanised Brig, 110th, 117th, 127th territorial defence brigs, and 21st National Guard Brig near Dobrovolye, Shakhtyorskoye, and Rovnopol (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Dnepr GOFs' units hit AFU 31st, 117th mechanised brigades, 141st Infantry Brig, 128th Mountain Assault Brig, and 121st, 124th territorial defence brigs close to Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye reg), Ivanovka, and Antonovka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 55 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One field ammo depot was destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged Ukrainian energy facilities, which provided support for the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops and depots for the storage of attack UAVs, a temporary deployment area for foreign mercenaries as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 127 areas.



▫️ Air defence systems shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 52 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,018 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,743 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,478 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,480 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,443 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.