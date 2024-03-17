BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We're Back! Sunday World News Recap - Farmer Revolution Continues - Haiti In Chaos 3/17/24
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
30 views • 03/17/2024

This Week's World News Report- Looking forward to being back for our world news show today so buckle up! We've got a MAJOR party shake-up in the UK that will bust up the two-party system and I believe Nigel Farage is making his way back into politics. Farmers all over Europe and the UK are making their voices heard pushing back against the fake green agenda. The new kids on the block to protests, the farmers in picturesque Wales, are rallying together in a massive way. We will do a review of some of the top world news stories we may have missed over the past few weeks checking in on Buckele in El Salvador and the young Ron Paul meets Rock star, Meili in Argentina. Haiti needs our prayers in a big way. Gangs have taken over the Haitian government but the real reason for the turmoil is spiritual. For years Haiti has been gripped by witch doctors and voodoo. God wants to clean this island nation up. So go grab some coffee or brew yourself a nice cup of tea, and settle in to hang with us as we recap news from around the world! So excited to be with you all today! All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/farmer-revolution-contintues/


Join us April 8th in Brookville, OH or Quemado, TX for Total Solar Eclipse Revivals! Register/Get tickets at: www.bardsfest.com

Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!




For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC




Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy


https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com




Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!




Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks


Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET


Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%


Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
ukworld newshaitinigel farageuk politicsfarmer protestgb newsbuckele
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy