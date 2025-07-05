BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WILL FAUCI'S PARDON COVER HIM FOR THESE TWO CRIMES⁉️ [CREATING THE COVIDIOCRACY[
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
104 views • 2 months ago

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® - Will Fauci's Pardon Cover Him for These Two Crimes?


Dr. McCullough on stage outlines the rationale for alleged fraud and mass negligent homicide via the mechanism of suppression of early treatment. Books written provide the evidence, timeline, and references. Courtesy Pastor Tim Thompson 412 Church Temecula CA, MAHA 2025.

@412churchevents


@McCulloughFund


Source: https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1941482614931468425


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9zfvzg [thanks to https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1941226229094547572 and https://x.com/MatrixMysteries/status/1929867723917742140/photo/1 🖲]


From Jim Stone [excerpt]:


TO THEM I SAY: I REJECT YOU.

Whatever I go down with after death even if I go down alone, I WILL NOT go down with you. I totally disagree with you corrupting God's genetic code with GMO, I totally disagree with you destroying Western civilization and replacing it with a hedonistic technocracy, I TOTALLY disagree with the matzo balls, I TOTALLY disagree with your wanton killing in Palestine, with your aggression towards other nations, with your destruction of our libraries, with your abject dishonesty - You are the leftovers who rejected Christ.


To my readers:

If you want to know what the Jew is, just reverse the message of Christ. It is OBVIOUS they set up the entire modern form of their religion to be 100 percent opposite the message of Christ.


Jesus: Forgive and forget.

Jew: Carry your grudges PERMANENTLY, across millenia and NEVER FORGIVE ANYTHING, only destroy and punish FOREVER.


Jesus: Repent

Jew: Don't repent of anything. Pay a Rabbi a paltry sum and keep on going with the same behavior.


Jesus:Believe in the day of judgement

Jew: There's no judgement day, no matter what you do in this life you won't be punished for anything.


Jesus: Do not lie.

Jew: Reality is whatever you can make people believe, honesty is a weakness, KNOW YOUR OWN "TRUTH".

Do I need to go on and on with that?

The bottom line: A lot of the victory the Jews have had is explicitly because normal people who are not pathological lying psychopaths just can't relate to what a Jew will do to them. So they just go in for the "corona shot" or whatever else.


https://www.voterig.com/.ty3.html

Keywords
anthony faucicovidiocracypeter mcculloughcrimes against humanity pre-emptive pardon
