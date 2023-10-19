A Revolutionary Way to deal with Cancer w/Jane McLelland

On this Episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews Jane McLelland on a Revolutionary Way to deal with Cancer using off-label drugs and nutriceutical supplements. Cancer is the second most common form of death in the United States - claiming the lives of 1 in 4 people. In this episode, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt discusses cancer-starving formula with off-label drugs and nutriceutical supplements with Jane McLelland, who battled two aggressive cancers with metastatic spread, both were classed as ‘terminal’. Jane McLelland is absolutely brilliant and understands cancer cell biology and off-label drugs better than most oncologists. - Dr. Michael Karlfeldt In this Episode of HealthMade Radio, learn:

*How to determine what Fenotypes Cancers Feed On

*How the Off Label Multi Targeted Drugs side effects end up treating cancer

*How To starve cancer without starving yourself

*The Difference between the Press and Pull phases of approaching Cancer Sample of over the counter drugs that help with abnormal cell signaling, immune-boosting

*The Effects of Surgery on the Immune System

*Top 2 off-label drugs that every cancer patient should know about





