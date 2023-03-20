186 BANKS TO COLLAPSE? - New Study CONFIRMS The Contagion Has JUST Begun!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about a new study out of The Social Science Research Network showing 186 banks are in the exact same vulnerable position that Silicon Valley Bank was in leading many to speculate we could see a full fledged global banking meltdown in the near term.

As central banks throw band-aid solutions at these problems they've created as well as bailouts and bail-ins, this appears to have only just begun.

Your money is not safe in the bank right now and on top of this, we are dealing with massive inflation, low cash to deposit ratios, massive derivative exposures and a western economic system on the edge of complete collapse into a new cashless reserve currency system, likely BRICS.

In this video, we break down what this means for you.





