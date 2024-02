Left behind in the heavy rain,5 small dogs faint from the cold but still tried to protect each other

Pitiful Animal





Jan 23, 2024





5 small dogs were left behind in the pouring rain.

They were just born not long ago, their bodies are still very immature.

They couldn't move, they could only lie down and hug each other

I don't know how long they were there.

But when I brought them up, I discovered that their bodies were frozen

Their whole bodies were cold and all 5 were almost lifeless!!

Now I just hope that my help has not come too late!

