MOVIE STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTION INDUCED CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meghan Ory @officialmeghanory
#vaxxed💉 thank you #scientists for your Brain power! Suck it #covid ❤️❤️❤️
@johnny_reardon_/ ❤️❤️❤️
@officialmeghanory love you
https://www.instagramDOTcom/officialmeghanory/p/CPOesW7LUU5/
###
John Reardon revealed that he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer.
On Dec. 24, 2024 the Hallmark actor, 49, posted two photos on Instagram while sharing the health news. The post included a photo of the star sitting in a hospital bed with his eyes closed as he thanked those who stood by his side while battling the disease.