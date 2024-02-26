BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Heal Our Nation One Grocery Trip at a Time
High Hopes
High Hopes
40 views • 02/26/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 25, 2024


As the world becomes more and more chaotic, we can choose to either be mad or kind. Both are contagious, so what would you rather spread? Glenn reads an article that recounts something we are probably all familiar with: Leaving a grocery store parking lot. The writer recalls a stark distinction between two people: One man who was cursing up a storm and an older man who lent a helping hand and kind words. “Your attitude is a choice,” Glenn says. So, what choice will you make today?


You can read the full article here: https://www.theblaze.com/align/fear-a...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGozGI9IuGE

Keywords
foodnationchaoshealglenn beckgrocerieskindmadattitudegrocery storeparking lot
