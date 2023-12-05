Dragisa Gudelj Collapses During Football Game AGAIN !!! - (UD Melila vs. Cordoba)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dragisa Gudelj, Serbian Dutch Professional Football player Collapses AGAIN!!!. He is Nemanja Gudeljs brother. He collapsed during the UD Melila vs Cordoba game in the 27th minute, suspected heart attack.
