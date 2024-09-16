THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Monday 9/16/24 • Second Would-Be Trump Assassin An Intel Agency Patsy?

SECOND WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN HAS ALL THE MARKINGS OF ANOTHER INTEL AGENCY PATSY

Individual who tried shooting Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday has connections to CIA & Military-Industrial Complex.

Watch this historic broadcast now and spread the link to help Infowars bypass the Big Tech censors!





• https://thealexjonesstore.com

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



