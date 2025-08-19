Building a More Inclusive and Equitable Society for Special Needs - Melissa Ortiz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anyone can become disabled at any point in time, but disability does not have to become a person’s identity. Melissa Ortiz, for example, was born with spina bifida, but she is not defined by this diagnosis. She is the founder of Capability Consulting, and she is on a mission to destigmatize everyday interactions between average Americans and their disabled friends and neighbors. She discusses the 61 million disabled Americans living in the U.S. and also highlights the growing job market for disabled workers amid a rise in remote work. Don’t be afraid to help a disabled person. Look them in the eye and say hello, Melissa encourages. Include them. Assist them. Look beyond the disability and focus on the heart and soul within.
TAKEAWAYS
Many wounded warriors are distressed when they are treated differently by friends or family following an injury
Disabled people should never be defined by their diagnosis
Many accessibility adjustments are not that expensive and can be donated
Sometimes disabilities are hidden - like head trauma or blindness
