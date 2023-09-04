© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US has increasingly come to see the BRICS as a threat to Washington's global supremacy
"The rise of BRICS is 'a symptom of our [US] failure.' It is a manifestation of the sin of bipartisan economic nationalism in our country," said former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.
Western media tend to ignore the BRICS' growing influence on the world stage, but local elites are finding it increasingly difficult to do so.