James O'Keefe - DC SWAMP EXPOSED. PART 1 - D.C. Blackmail

A Capitol Hill intern reveals how members of Congress are coerced to vote a certain way through blackmail and extortion after affairs & sex parties: “Cawthorn wasn’t lying neither”





O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe has discovered that nothing is as it seems when it comes to Congress Members’ voting patterns, the staffers they hire, or their activity outside of Congress.





Meet Titus Warren, a Democrat working for Republicans in Congress. These Republicans do not care about Warren’s political views or the potential of him tipping off the other side. In fact, Titus states that he “loves” Nancy Pelosi and believes that Donald Trump “needs to die.”





Still, his employers don’t seem to care how he thinks. While Titus says he keeps these details to himself, he is “sure” that his boss knows his political views, considering the fact that a photo of Nancy Pelosi sits proudly on Titus’ desk.





“Every time I see her, or we run into each other, you know, sometimes I’ll even go into her office, then I’ll just go in her candy bowl,” said Titus before confirming that Pelosi knows him and “loves” him as he “loves” her.

Titus also boasted that he gets to attend “a lot of embassies and a lot of events at the White House” and that he loves Joe Biden.





When asked how Republican constituents might respond to his viewpoints, Titus said, “If they do [care], they can kiss the crack of my ass because I don’t care.”





What’s worse is that most Congressmen in D.C. don’t actually think for themselves but rely on staffers like Titus and their advisors to guide them in decision-making. Or they rely on outside influences, such as blackmail, which uses their sexual wrongdoings while “serving” the American people.





Titus was able to provide us with good intel on the inner workings of Congress and how members of both parties are coerced to vote a certain way through what he called a vote “suggestion.” But these so-called suggestions aren’t suggestions at all; they are much more nefarious ways of blackmailing members of Congress who have engaged in affairs on their spouses or downright sex parties with other members, according to Titus. “There’s a lot of things that I see with my own eyes,” he told James O’Keefe.





“Madison Cawthorn wasn’t lying neither,” said Titus as he explained that most Congress Members are married, but “they have affairs with other congresspeople… And they have like parties and stuff.” Titus then confirmed that these alleged parties get “hot and heavy.”





Though he said he’s never gone to one of these parties or been invited, Titus contends “that is a fact” and an open secret. “It happens a lot more than people think,” he noted before telling us that he thought it was a fiction or a “joke” before he began working in Congress.





“A majority of members that come late are 9/10 times hungover from the [sex parties] the night before,” Titus added.





These parties are then used to gain leverage over the officials to pressure them to vote for the Swamp’s preferred policy and against unfavorable policy.





But this leverage is not only used to change votes in Congress. It seemingly applies to election season, too, as Titus explains, “If you ever run for office, and you’ve been where I am, you would use that as leverage to win your campaign.”

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Madison Cawthorn revealed in March 2022 that he was invited to a “sexual get-together” or an “orgy” at a D.C. elite’s home. He also alleged that “some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country” were often doing cocaine right in front of him. This caused a stir within the House of Representatives. Cawthorn was then smeared as a liar, threatened with consequences by then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and removed from Congress in the next election.

Titus further related this sexual conduct in Congress to former Democrat Staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who was terminated by Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) after the staffer’s hardcore gay sex tape filmed in the Hart Senate Office Building surfaced. “That actually did not happen the day it came out,” said Titus, indicating that the sex tape was filmed months earlier and used as leverage against Senator Cardin or Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

