POST SCRIPT Insights - Global Consciousness and Impending Chaos

On July 4th, Futurist, John L. Petersen reflects on conversations about varying levels of global awareness. Predictions of significant disruptions by January, including government collapses and natural disasters, are discussed. John suggests that these disruptions may be influenced by non-human forces, highlighting the importance of personal development and evolving human understanding amid potential challenges.