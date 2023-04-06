X22 REPORT Ep. 3038a - Trump: “The US Currency Is Crashing & Will Soon No Longer Be The World Standard”

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3038a - April 5, 2023

Trump: “The US Currency Is Crashing & Will Soon No Longer Be The World Standard”Companies are continually laying off and as this continues on the people are going to get angry. The GND is being pushed and they are removing all incandescent light bulbs. Jamie Diamond wants to take land from people to put up solar panels and wind mills. Trump sends message, the reserve currency is coming to an end.



