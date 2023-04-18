Brighteon Broadcast News, April 18, 2023 - California commits POWER GRID SUICIDE with disastrous fixed rate plan

0:00 Intro

1:12 The Dumbest Idea Ever

9:27 Twitter

11:03 Looters

13:23 Good News

15:30 Chinese Agents

18:54 Interesting Gear

27:57 Interview with Brian Berletic





- California mandates FIXED monthly fees for citizens to use UNLIMITED electricity

- Cryptocurrency mining rigs will be set up across California homes

- Huge new power strain will stress (and collapse) the power grid

- Consumers will crank up their air conditioning, EV charging and other uses

- This will lead to rolling blackouts and bankruptcy for the power companies

- UN calls for decriminalizing pedophilia and child sex exploitation

- Elon Musk reveals that Big Government has spied on all Twitter PRIVATE messages

- Compton gas station looted by violent criminal mob while cops do nothing

- Full interview with Brian Berletic about Ukraine, Russia, China and Taiwan





