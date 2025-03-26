BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️"We have a lot of friends. There are people who don't understand us but it doesn't stop us" - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
123 views • 5 months ago

❗️"We have a lot of friends. There are people who don't understand us but it doesn't stop us" - Putin

@AussieCossack

Adding a few more things: 

Here's an article: 

White House Tries to Spin The Atlantic Releasing War Plans Texts as ‘Hoax’

https://www.mediaite.com/news/white-house-tries-to-spin-the-atlantic-releasing-war-plans-texts-as-hoax/

Because of this:
The Atlantic Publishes Leaked Signal Chat on Yemen Strikes

The Atlantic has released the full transcript of a leaked Signal chat where U.S. officials discussed airstrikes on Yemen.

The screenshots reveal the list of chat participants and detailed conversations, including specific strike schedules and the types of weapons used.

Notably, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly provided precise launch times for F-18 fighter jets, MQ-9 strike drones, and Tomahawk cruise missiles fired from naval platforms.

Adding: 

Four US Soldiers Go Missing During Military Exercise in Lithuania

Four American soldiers went missing during a training exercise in eastern Lithuania on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday.

According to the statement, at 16:45 on March 25, a report was received that four US soldiers and one tracked vehicle had gone missing during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training area in Pabradė.

Lithuanian and foreign troops, along with helicopters from the Air Force and the State Border Guard Service, were deployed the same day to search for the missing personnel.

Update about this:   Several U.S. soldiers who went missing after training exercises in Lithuania are believed to have drowned in a swamp, according to the country's state television and radio.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
