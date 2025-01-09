© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUAN O SAVIN | The Return of Justice: Military Tribunals, Election Fraud, and America’s Reckoning
As the nation anticipates the return of Donald Trump, new revelations emerge about the fight for justice surrounding the 2020 election.
The potential use of military tribunals to address allegations of coordinated election interference involving both domestic and international players. From grand juries to the expanding operations at Gitmo, we explore how legal systems might hold perpetrators accountable.
With the stakes high and the world watching, we reflect on the implications for America and global stability.
ABOUT JUAN
Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.
Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/