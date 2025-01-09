JUAN O SAVIN | The Return of Justice: Military Tribunals, Election Fraud, and America’s Reckoning





As the nation anticipates the return of Donald Trump, new revelations emerge about the fight for justice surrounding the 2020 election.





The potential use of military tribunals to address allegations of coordinated election interference involving both domestic and international players. From grand juries to the expanding operations at Gitmo, we explore how legal systems might hold perpetrators accountable.





With the stakes high and the world watching, we reflect on the implications for America and global stability.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/



