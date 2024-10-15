BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 35 | The Hidden Earth: Mining for Modern Life’s Essentials
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
9 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, let’s dig deep into the minerals that power our modern world. From the lithium in your smartphone battery to the silicon in your microchips, our everyday technologies rely on the Earth's rich resources. We'll explore the vast global network of mining that fuels electric vehicles, renewable energy, consumer electronics, and more — highlighting the regions, key players, and the challenges of ecological extraction. Discover how minerals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements shape the future of technology and energy, and what it means for the world as we shift toward a more tech-driven and uncertain future.

LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTube

Keywords
microchipssovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinsrareearthelementsminingindustry
