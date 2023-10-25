Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for October 22, 2023

Quo Vadis





Beloved children of My Heart:





Children, how much I love you, how much I love you!





MY CALL IS SPECIAL.





I wish that each one blesses themselves being aware of the spiritual moment in which they live, in this way their actions and actions will be in accordance with a true child of My Divine Son and at the same time they will bless his brothers.





CHILDREN, THE UNITY OF HUMANITY IS URGENT BEFORE it IS TOO LATE.





Pray for the innocent around the world that they will not be tortured or become spoils of war.





They will be surprised by the violence of those who are at war outside the countries at war: humanity suffers from attacks.





Take My Call seriously, in the Churches stay alert; they begin persecutions without mercy.





The war expands and a greater number of children fall prey to evil, choosing the easy path in order not to be persecuted.





Take what happens seriously, you are prey to the objective of terrorism throughout the Earth.





BE CAUTIOUS AND CONTINUE IN PRAYER AND ATONEMENT, INCREASING FAITH, STRENGTHENING FAITH, UNITING YOURSELF MORE TO MY DIVINE SON.





Children, the sky lights up as a result of a comet, pray the Holy Rosary tirelessly.





They are immersed in critical moments for all humanity, they are moments of the fulfillment of My Revelations.





The bad behavior of the children of My Divine Son attracts pain.





The waters with greater force appears suddenly causing serious devastation, leading them to horror from one moment to the next.





Beloved children of My Divine Son and My Immaculate Heart, unity with My Divine Son is essential for you to remain more attentive to the Divine Calls.





Be creatures of good, keep yourselves in a state of grace, so the continuous Divine Blessing will be poured out on you.





SURRENDERING TO MY DIVINE SON IS THE STEP YOU MUST TAKE, NOW!





Keep fighting for conversion and live striving to remain in a state of grace longer and longer.





I bless you and protect you, do not fear, but convert.





Do not fear those who can only kill the body, but not the soul; rather fear him who can destroy soul and body in hell.





BE GOOD CREATURES AND THIS MOTHER WILL KEEP YOU BY HER HAND.





“Little children, do not fear, am I not here who am your Mother? ”





I bless you, I love you.





Mother Mary





The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria.





Brothers and Sisters:





This Call of Our Blessed Mother shows us the infinite Maternal Love for us Her children. It alerts us at all times so that we are not surprised without being prepared.





The effects of war spread throughout the Earth as Our Mother tells us. Let us be prudent, let us remain attentive to this Call and reflect on it with gratitude and peace.





Remember the previous Messages through which this moment was anticipated to us.





