Europe is facing a RED CONSERVATIVE WAVE in the next elections | Redacted

Redacted with Clayton Morris | Europe is facing a RED CONSERVATIVE WAVE in the next elections | Is Europe heading for a red wave? If so, what are the globalists who run Europe going to do about it? European analyst Ralph Shoellhammer joins us to discuss.