James O’Keefe Exposed Democrat’s MASSIVE Money Laundering Operation
Contributions were made through ActBlue & Citizens all across the US
Over $200 Million Laundered
It’s called “Smurfing”: The activity of laundering money by conducting a large number of small transactions through banks and individuals
One Person “contributed ” $217,000 through 12,000 different contributions in a 3 year period, in variations of his name & address.
Thousands of transactions laundering hundreds of millions of dollars